 Bihar Board Inter Compartment Results OUT, Check Now
Through results.biharboardonline.com, the official website, students who took part in the BSEB 10th and 12th compartment exams, can view their results.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board Inter Compartment Results OUT, Check Now | Representative pic

Results for the Bihar board Class 10, 12 special exam and compartmental results 2024 have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, May 29. The compartmental results for BSEB Classes 10 and 12 in 2024 are tentative. The original mark sheets from each school must be retrieved by the students. To verify their admission, applicants for intermediate courses using the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) must provide their official transcripts of passing grades.

In order to download the Bihar board 10th and 12th compartment exam results 2024, students will need to provide their login credentials, which include their date of birth, roll code, and roll number. Students can also use alternate websites, such as secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to view their BSEB Class 10, 12 special exam, compartmental results 2024.

How to check?

-Check out results.biharboardonline.com, the official website.
-Click the link for the results based on your class now.
-Enter your login information, including your roll number and roll code.
-Results of the BSEB Matric Compartment Exam will show on the screen.
-Print the outcome after downloading it for future use.

Details including the student's name, roll number, registration number, birthdate, and school name, as well as subject-specific and overall marks, percentages, result status, division, and grade, will be included in the Bihar board Class 10, 12 scorecard 2024.

Bihar Board inter-compartment exams

The Bihar Board inter-compartment exams took place from April 29 to May 11, 2024, and the BSEB matric compartmental exams ran from May 4 to May 11, 2024.

