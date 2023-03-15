Bihar Board BSEB 2023: Fake news viral on whatsapp over result date

There is no confirmation by any officials of the Bihar School Examination Board or any government officials. | File Image

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the Class 12 results.

However a fake message has gone viral on WhatsApp that the BSEB Result will be declared tomorrow, March 16, 2023. The fake notice with the fake account of BSEB twitter handle claims the result date for class 12 exam. kindly discard that notice and do share with others.

As per the various media reports the viral whatsApp message is fake. There is no confirmation by any officials of the Bihar School Examination Board or any government officials.

Students are advised not to circulate that notice as the viral notice is Fake. BSEB is yet to make an announcement regarding the BSEB 12th Result 2023 date and time.

As per the sources date and time of the Class 12th Result would be shared 24 hours in advance by the Board officials.

The BSEB exams began on February 1 and ended on February 14. The exams were held in two shifts on all the exam days.

The Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3 and allowed students to raise objections till March 6.

The results are expected soon. Students waiting for the result can check the official website of the BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For latest updates keep checking Free Press Journal.