 Bihar school examination board results expected soon; click to know more
Bihar school examination board results expected soon; click to know more

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 results. | Representative pic

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 results soon.

The Bihar board Class 12th intermediate exam results will be declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB exams began on February 1 and ended on February 14. The exams were held in two shifts on all the exam days.

The Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3 and allowed students to raise objections till March 6.

The results are expected soon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

