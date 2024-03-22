 Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Expected Today, Know How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Board 12th Result 2024 Expected Today, Know How To Check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Expected Today, Know How To Check

Media reports state that before Holi (March 25, 2024), the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link will be accessible on the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Expected Today, Know How To Check | Representative pic

It is anticipated that the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 would be released on March 22, 2024. Board representatives will confirm as soon as possible the day and hour of the BSEB 12th result release. Media reports state that before Holi (March 25, 2024), the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link will be accessible on the official website.

For students in classes 10 and 12, the Bihar Board administered the BSEB test in February 2024. The dates of the Bihar Board 12th test in 2024 were February 1–12. Following the results' announcement at a press conference by the Bihar chairman, the Bihar board 12th result 2024 link will be accessible. The link to the 12th result 2024 bihar board will be accessible on the official website following the release of the statistics and result data.

The Bihar School Examination Board will soon publish the date and time of the Bihar Board 12th result.

Read Also
Bihar DElEd 2024 Entrance Exam Schedule Released: Check Dates and Details
article-image

How to Check the Online Bihar Board 12th Result 2024?

Students must visit the official website and log in using their roll number and roll code in order to view their Bihar Board 12th result.
Online announcement of the Bihar Board class 12 results is planned.

Go to the Bihar Board's official website.

Select the link for the Bihar 12th result 2024.

Enter your roll number and roll code to log in.

Save the online grade sheet for future use.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Expected Today, Know How To Check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Expected Today, Know How To Check

Kerala Governor Declines Resignation Of Sree Narayanaguru Open University VC, Awaits UGC...

Kerala Governor Declines Resignation Of Sree Narayanaguru Open University VC, Awaits UGC...

Amnesty International Demands Immediate Reopening Of Girls' Schools In Afghanistan

Amnesty International Demands Immediate Reopening Of Girls' Schools In Afghanistan

38 New Sainik Schools Established Nationwide, Check State-wise List

38 New Sainik Schools Established Nationwide, Check State-wise List

Tension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened

Tension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened