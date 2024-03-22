Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Expected Today, Know How To Check | Representative pic

It is anticipated that the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 would be released on March 22, 2024. Board representatives will confirm as soon as possible the day and hour of the BSEB 12th result release. Media reports state that before Holi (March 25, 2024), the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link will be accessible on the official website.

For students in classes 10 and 12, the Bihar Board administered the BSEB test in February 2024. The dates of the Bihar Board 12th test in 2024 were February 1–12. Following the results' announcement at a press conference by the Bihar chairman, the Bihar board 12th result 2024 link will be accessible. The link to the 12th result 2024 bihar board will be accessible on the official website following the release of the statistics and result data.

The Bihar School Examination Board will soon publish the date and time of the Bihar Board 12th result.

How to Check the Online Bihar Board 12th Result 2024?

Students must visit the official website and log in using their roll number and roll code in order to view their Bihar Board 12th result.

Online announcement of the Bihar Board class 12 results is planned.

Go to the Bihar Board's official website.

Select the link for the Bihar 12th result 2024.

Enter your roll number and roll code to log in.

Save the online grade sheet for future use.