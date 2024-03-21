Bihar DElEd 2024 Entrance Exam Schedule Released: Check Dates and Details | Representational Pic

The schedule for the 2024 entrance exam for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) has been made public by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The examination is scheduled to take place in multiple districts of the syaye on March 30, as per the official notification.

The test will take place for two hours and thirty minutes on a computer. There will be 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on the test, with each question costing one mark. Negative marks will not be awarded for incorrect responses.



The admit card will be made available on the official BSEB website, deledbihar.com, when the time comes.

How to Download the Admit Card for the Bihar DElEd Exam in 2024?

Visit deledbihar.com, the official website.

Click the 'DElEd Admit Card 2024' link on the main page.

Put your birthdate and registration number here.

On the screen will appear the admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it for your records.

To be admitted to the two-year DElEd program, candidates must pass the Bihar DElEd test. Applicants to the program must go through a two-step selection procedure that consists of an interview and a written exam. It is required to pass both phases in order to enroll.



General Hindi/Urdu, math, science, social studies, general English, and logical and analytical reasoning are all covered in the Bihar DElEd exam syllabus.