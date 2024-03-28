Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Expected To Be Declared This Week | Representational Pic

The Bihar School Examination Board is preparing to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 in the near future. As per reports from the media, the announcement of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 is anticipated to take place this week. The Board will reveal the exact date for the BSEB class 10th result on its official website.

To successfully clear the Bihar Board Class 10th exam, students need to obtain a minimum of 33 marks in every subject and an overall score of at least 150 marks. The total marks for all subjects in the Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 is 500. Students who score 300 marks or more in total will be granted a first division.

Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Visit the board's official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'.

Step 5: The result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result thoroughly.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Students will have the opportunity to check their 10th exam results immediately after they are announced on the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website and other authorized board websites.

The Bihar Board Matric Exam for the year 2024 was held from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Around 1.64 million students appeared for the Bihar board Class 10th Exam in 2024.