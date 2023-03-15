Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test registration ends today, apply before late fee charges

Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 registration ends today on March 15, 2023 | Pixabay

Patna: Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 registration ends today on March 15, 2023.

Interested candidates who still have not registered for the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 can fill the application form on official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

As per the reports the authorities may not provide any extensions regarding the same.

Candidates can fill out the application form by paying the late fee between March 16 and 20, 2023.

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will conduct the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 Exam on April 8, 2023.

Candidates are required to carry the admit card and valid ID proof to the exam hall.

Application Correction Window will be opened for Bihar B.Ed CET are from March 16 to March 20, 2023.

Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card will be released on March 30, 2023, whereas Bihar B.Ed CET Exam will be conducted April 8, 2023.

Steps to apply for Bihar BEd CET 2023:

Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the Online Registration link

Register with the required details

Enter the login credentials

Fill out the B.Ed. CET 2023 application form

Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future references.