Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Open For Stray Vacancy Round

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2024 | iStock

Registration for AYUSH UG counselling will open today, November 12, 2024, according to the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. The registration link for the Bihar AYUSH UG stray vacancy round will be accessible on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Important dates:



Registration window begins: November 12 to 15, 2024

Provisional seat allotment result: November 17, 2024

Document verification & reporting to colleges: November 18 to 19, 2024

How to register?

The official notification states that candidates should click the link "Rank Card of Stray Vacancy Round Counselling of UGMAC(AYUSH)-2024" and enter their UGMAC ID and date of birth in order to download their Rank Card for UGMAC-2024.

-Go to BCECEB's official website.

-Select the UGMAC (Ayush)-2024 Online Counselling Portal.

-Register by logging in and selecting your allocation options.

-Click submit after saving the data you entered.

Candidates can click on the "Online Counselling Portal of UGMAC(Ayush)-2024" link to finish the choice-filling process after downloading their rank card.

Required documents:

Original NEET (UG) 2024 admit card

UGMAC (Ayush) 2024 rank card

Printed choice slip

Three copies of the provisional allotment order

Passing certificate, marks sheet, or admit card for matric or equivalent exam

Passing certificate, marks sheet, or admit card for intermediate science or equivalent exam

Certificate of residence from the concerned C.O. or revenue officer of permanent residence

Caste certificate from the concerned C.O. or revenue officer

Six passport-size photographs pasted on the NEET (UG) 2024 admit card

Copy of Aadhar card

Printed application form (Part-A and Part-B)

Two copies of the check slip and one copy of the biometric identification report form

Any other required documents, such as DQ (PH) or EWS certificate