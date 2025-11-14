Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You Need To Know

Prashant Kishor | Image: Insta

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor is one of India’s most prominent political strategists. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, despite its extensive outreach and presence across almost all Bihar Assembly constituencies, has struggled to make a significant impact in its electoral debut. Let's know his educational qualifications.

Prashant Kishor’s Early Education

Kishor was born in Konar village of Bihar’s Rohtas district to Dr. Shrikant Pandey, a physician, and Sushila Pandey, a homemaker. He later relocated to Buxar, where he is believed to have completed his secondary schooling.

According to media reports, Kishor has publicly stated that he studied Business Administration as part of his graduation and later pursued Public Health, a field that laid the groundwork for his early international career. His training provided him with expertise in programme planning, public systems, and community engagement, skills he would later apply in political strategy.

There have also been reports suggesting that Kishor may have dropped out of a Delhi University programme, though he has not commented extensively on this.

From Public Health to the United Nations

Before entering Indian politics, Kishor spent several years working in public health programmes funded by the United Nations, focusing on planning and implementation. This phase, which continued until 2011, is often credited with giving him a systems-based approach to governance and development, qualities that later defined his political consultancy model.

Applying Academic Insights to Political Strategy

Kishor transitioned into political consulting in 2012, beginning with support for the BJP’s Gujarat Assembly election campaign. His analytical skills and programme-oriented thinking, rooted in his academic background, played a key role in designing innovative initiatives like Chai Pe Charcha, 3D rallies, Run for Unity, and Manthan during Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

Educational Foundation Behind a Pan-India Political Career

After founding I-PAC and contributing to multiple high-profile electoral victories across states, including Bihar, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, Kishor’s academic grounding in public health and business administration continues to inform his political and organisational strategies.

Local Engagement Through Jan Suraaj

Now deeply involved in Bihar through his Jan Suraaj mission, Kishor is applying decades of field experience and educational training to grassroots governance reform. His focus on village-level administration reflects the same public systems approach he developed during his early career.