 BHU SET Result 2025 Out Today At bhuonline.in; Counselling Dates Announced
BHU will release the SET 2025 results today, June 9, on bhuonline.in. Admissions to Class IX and XI across streams will be based on the merit list.

Monday, June 09, 2025
article-image

BHU SET Result 2025: Today, June 9, 2025, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is scheduled to release the BHU School Entrance Test (SET) Result 2025. On the official website, bhuonline.in, candidates who took the entrance exam can view their results.

Admission to Class IX and XI in a number of streams, such as Science (Maths/Biology), Arts, Commerce, and Paid Seats (CHBS), is determined by the BHU SET. The counselling and admissions timetable for chosen applicants will also be made public by the university.

BHU SET Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to bhuonline.in, the official website.
Step 2: Go to the "Results" or "Latest Updates" area.
Step 3: Select "BHU SET 2025 Result" from the menu.
Step 4: Enter your registration information and roll number, then click "Submit."
Step 5: Save your scorecard to your computer for future use.

BHU SET Result 2025: Counselling dates

Counselling and Admission Schedule:

Class IX:

- June 23, 2025 (Monday)

- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Class XI (Maths Stream)

- Date: June 24, 2025 (Tuesday)

- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Class XI (Biology Stream)

- Date: June 25, 2025 (Wednesday)

- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Class XI (Arts Stream)

- Date: June 26, 2025 (Thursday)

- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Class XI (Commerce Stream)

- Date: June 27, 2025 (Friday)

- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Class XI (Paid Seats - CHBS)

- Date: July 2, 2025 (Wednesday)

- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

BHU SET Result 2025: Selection process and merit list

Admission will be awarded only on the basis of the merit list created from entrance exam results. To guarantee their seats, candidates must physically attend counselling. During counselling, aspirants for Class XI must select their subject combination.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website.

