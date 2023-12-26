BHU Introduces Scholarships for Chemistry and Law Students

Representative pic

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is introducing four new scholarships for students specializing in Chemistry and Law at the university, thanks to a generous donation of Rs 20 lakh received under the Pratidana initiative. These scholarships are slated to be conferred starting from the academic session of 2024-25.

The benefactors behind this philanthropic gesture are Madan Mohan Kayastha and his wife Santosh Kayastha, both ardent supporters of BHU. Mr. Kayastha, an alumnus of the university, earned his MTech in Industrial Chemistry in 1951.

The scholarships have been named in honor of their parents. The Sita Ram and Ajudhia Devi Scholarships, dedicated to the memory of Madan Mohan Kayastha's parents, will be awarded to a female student in the first year of BSc (Hons) – Chemistry and a first-year student pursuing MSc (Chemistry) at the Institute of Science.

Similarly, the Bhagwati and Mulk Raj Mahajan Scholarships, paying tribute to Santosh Kayastha's (Mahajan) parents, will be granted to a first-year female student pursuing BA (LLB) Hons and a second-year student enrolled in the LLM program.

This significant contribution aims to support and recognize academic excellence in the fields of Chemistry and Law at BHU, fostering a culture of educational advancement and opportunity for deserving students. The scholarships will play a crucial role in empowering the next generation of scholars and professionals in these disciplines.