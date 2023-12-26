BHU Announces Recruitment For 258 Positions In Group A And Group B

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

Applications are being accepted for Group A and Group B positions at Banaras Hindu University, BHU. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at bhu.ac.in, the university's official website. The organization will fill 258 positions as a result of this recruitment effort. Candidates can obtain the application form until January 27, 2024, and the deadline to apply is January 22, 2024.

There are 221 posts vacant for the post of nursing officer, 23 positions vacant for medical officer, 4 for assistant librarian, 3 for executive engineer, 2 for nursing superintendent and deputy librarian and 1 for system engineer, junior maintenance engineer /networking engineer and chief nursing officer each.

Selection Process

The University may administer a written exam to shortlist candidates for Group 'A' posts. If necessary, a fifth interaction or presentation may be made in order to create a short list. Interview invitations will be extended to the final shortlisted candidates. A written exam will be administered by the University for Group "B" positions. For the candidates who made the short list from the written exam, a skill test will also be administered.

Deadline

January 27, 2024, is the deadline for submitting the completed application form and any supporting documents to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.). Candidates can visit BHU's official website for further information.