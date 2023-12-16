BHU To Confer 14,600 Degrees At 103rd Convocation; Female Students Shine in Medal Tally

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is set to award more than 14,600 degrees at its 103rd convocation today. A total of 539 medals will be given to students from various institutes and faculties, with 31 medals being presented at the main event.

This year, 7693 students are scheduled to complete their undergraduate degrees, while 5760 students are expected to attain postgraduate degrees. Furthermore, 986 PhDs, 29 MPhil, and 3 DLitt degrees will be conferred during the 103rd convocation ceremony.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, will be the chief guest for the event.

According to the reports, most of the gold medals are secured by female students this year. Out of the 31 gold medals awarded, only 21 are secured by girls.

BHU Vice-Chancellor said that the University students have a special connection with the university. "The convocation is a time to strengthen this bond as students get ready to start their careers" said the VC.