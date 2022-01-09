Bhopal: Barkatullah University offline exams for PG students to begin today amid corona threat

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Examination for students of third semester of various postgraduate courses of Barkatullah University will begin from Monday amid increasing cases of Covid-19 and demand to conduct them through online mode.

These exams will be held in offline mode and students would have to come to the exam centre to write exams. University officials said that they have no information related to change in any schedule for university exams and any such information is nothing more than a rumour.

More than 18,000 students have been enrolled in various postgraduate courses in Barkatullah University.

Exam centres have been instructed to ensure implementation of corona protocol. To maintain social distancing among students over 17 new exam centres have been added. With this, the university now has 117 exam centres in seven districts of its jurisdiction.

A senior official said that the exams were conducted through an open book system and that has adversely impacted the quality of education. Therefore it is imperative to conduct exams properly through offline mode.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav had said on Saturday that the government is keeping an eye on the situation but as of now exams will be held through offline mode.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:00 PM IST