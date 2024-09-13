Beware of 'Ganja Toffees': Kerala Excise Department Issues Urgent Alert to Parents Over Ganja-Laced Sweets Targeting Students

These drugs disguised as a sweet are being sold for just Rs 10 | Image used for representational purposes only

The Kerala Excise Department has confirmed the presence of 'ganja' in suspicious sweets seized from cannabis dealers in Alappuzha and Thrissur. The department has issued a high-priority alert to parents, urging them to be vigilant and report any similar findings immediately.

The "Ganja Toffee" is a new type of drug disguised as a sweet, cleverly wrapped in colorful paper to resemble regular toffees. However, these soft, dark green, and round sweets are laced with ganja, a potent drug made from cannabis leaves, designed to give users a high or a "kick."

“If you find anything suspicious in the possession of children, inform the Excise,” the alert issued on the department’s official facebook account.

See the post below:

One reason for their popularity is their low cost, with some being sold for just Rs 10, making them affordable for young people. Tests have shown that these toffees do contain ganja, raising concerns about their effects on health and safety.

Lab test results have confirmed the presence of cannabis in these sweets, raising grave concerns about their impact on health and safety. The Excise Department has provided two dedicated Control Room numbers - 9447178000 and 9061178000 - for the public to report any findings or suspicions.

Parents are advised to be cautious and monitor their children's activities, as the availability and accessibility of these ganja-laced sweets pose a significant threat to their well-being.