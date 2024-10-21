 Bengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

Bengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

While schools are closed, PU degree colleges and engineering institutes remain open, with college heads instructed to monitor building conditions for safety.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Bengaluru government has ordered all private and government schools to remain closed on Monday, October 21, due to heavy rainfall in the city, as reported by PTI.

This decision follows an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms for at least three hours. Several areas in the city are also experiencing waterlogging.

According to the official statement, “Due to continuous rain in the Bengaluru Urban district, a holiday has been declared on October 21 for all Anganwadi centers, as well as private and aided primary and high schools, as a precautionary measure in the interest of students.”

No holiday announced

FPJ Shorts
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

For PU degree institutions, engineering institutes, and ITIs, no holiday has been declared. College administrators have been told to keep an eye on the state of their buildings and refrain from using any deteriorated or vulnerable spots.

"Stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travel if possible," the BBMP has advised the public.

Schools in Bengaluru's urban district were also closed last week too due to heavy rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2024: Online Applications Begin Today, Key Dates And Vacancy...

RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2024: Online Applications Begin Today, Key Dates And Vacancy...

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

Rise & Fall Of Ed-Tech Founder Byju Raveendran

Rise & Fall Of Ed-Tech Founder Byju Raveendran

CTET 2024: Form Correction Window Opens Today; Know Editable Fields

CTET 2024: Form Correction Window Opens Today; Know Editable Fields

Bengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

Bengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall