Bengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Bengaluru government has ordered all private and government schools to remain closed on Monday, October 21, due to heavy rainfall in the city, as reported by PTI.

This decision follows an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms for at least three hours. Several areas in the city are also experiencing waterlogging.

VIDEO | Schools to remain closed today in Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall in the city. Waterlogging was reported in several areas.



According to the official statement, “Due to continuous rain in the Bengaluru Urban district, a holiday has been declared on October 21 for all Anganwadi centers, as well as private and aided primary and high schools, as a precautionary measure in the interest of students.”

No holiday announced

For PU degree institutions, engineering institutes, and ITIs, no holiday has been declared. College administrators have been told to keep an eye on the state of their buildings and refrain from using any deteriorated or vulnerable spots.

"Stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travel if possible," the BBMP has advised the public.



Schools in Bengaluru's urban district were also closed last week too due to heavy rainfall.