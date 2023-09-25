Bengaluru Bandh: Schools, Colleges Asked To Remain Shut Over Cauvery Water Dispute

Mandya: Police use batons to stop farmers as they try to enter the KRS dam during the Karnataka Bandh against the Supreme Court order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, in Mandya district on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI9_9_2016_000186B) *** Local Caption *** | Representational Pic

The southern city of India, Bengaluru will observe "Bandh" tomorrow against Karnataka government's decision to release Cauvery water into Tamil Nadu. According to the various reports, various organisations, including farmers and pro-Kannada groups, have called for Bengaluru bandh from 6am to 6pm on September 26.

Farmers' leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar has appealed to schools, colleges, IT companies, and the film chamber to declare a holiday.

The Cauvery Jala Samrakshana Samiti, Federation of Farmers' Associations, Federation of pro-Kannada organisations and organisation for the Bengaluru Resident Welfare Associations have come together to give a consolidated call for Bangalore Bandh on Tuesday. These organisations will hold a massive protest rally, starting from the Town Hall to SBM Circle in Bengaluru.

The bandh is being backed by farmer groups, pro-Kannada groups, KSRTC staff and workers federation, three associations representing autorickshaw and cab drivers and the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

The reports suggest that Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will operate services as usual, however state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will decide after assessing the law and order situation.

Opposition parties BJP and JD(S) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bengaluru Navanirmana Party have also extended support to the agitation.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said all necessary security measures and precautions are being taken. Officers are on high alert for incidents such as stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu-registered buses or private vehicles, especially in border areas.

The fuss started after the Karnataka cabinet on September 22 decided to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as required until September 26 while simultaneously starting the process to go ahead with its Mekedatu project which is opposed by the neighbouring state.