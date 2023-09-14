Madhya Pradesh: Garoth Observes Bandh For District Status

FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): To press their long pending demand of getting district status to Garoth tehsil, locals came together and unanimously gave Bandh a call on Thursday.

Following this call, the majority of business establishments in the village remained closed. At some places, few essential commodities shops were open with no untoward incident was reported at any place in the entire tehsil of Mandsaur district.

At the old bus stand vegetable market, priests organised a `Wisdom Yagya’.

In the afternoon, locals submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer (revenue) Ravindra Parmar, addressing the Chief Minister.

In the memorandum, the demand was made to make Garoth a district. If Garoth is not made a district, then a public movement will be organised and the demand for making it a district will be taken to Bhopal.