 Madhya Pradesh: Garoth Observes Bandh For District Status
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Garoth Observes Bandh For District Status

Madhya Pradesh: Garoth Observes Bandh For District Status

At the old bus stand vegetable market, priests organised a `Wisdom Yagya’.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): To press their long pending demand of getting district status to Garoth tehsil, locals came together and unanimously gave Bandh a call on Thursday.

Following this call, the majority of business establishments in the village remained closed. At some places, few essential commodities shops were open with no untoward incident was reported at any place in the entire tehsil of Mandsaur district.

At the old bus stand vegetable market, priests organised a `Wisdom Yagya’.

In the afternoon, locals submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer (revenue) Ravindra Parmar, addressing the Chief Minister.

In the memorandum, the demand was made to make Garoth a district. If Garoth is not made a district, then a public movement will be organised and the demand for making it a district will be taken to Bhopal.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Patients Reach Ringnod PHC Putting Their Lives In Danger In Sardarpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Alert For Heavy Rain In 36 Districts

MP Weather Update: Alert For Heavy Rain In 36 Districts

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Celebrates Launch Of Mega Industrial Park Near Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Celebrates Launch Of Mega Industrial Park Near Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: `FLN Fair Focuses On Holistic Development Of Students’

Madhya Pradesh: `FLN Fair Focuses On Holistic Development Of Students’

Madhya Pradesh: Over 1,190 Potholes On Fulmal- Meghnagar Road Stretch Nightmare For Commuters

Madhya Pradesh: Over 1,190 Potholes On Fulmal- Meghnagar Road Stretch Nightmare For Commuters

Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Company MD Visits Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Company MD Visits Omkareshwar