Madhya Pradesh: Patients Reach Ringnod PHC Putting Their Lives In Danger In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With every passing day, the condition of health services in remote areas of the state moves from bad to worse, and one of the latest examples of this has come to light in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, where two dentists serve as the general physician, thanks to the lack of MBBS doctors there.

The matter was reported at Ringnod Primary Health Centre (PHC), about six kilometres from the tehsil headquarters. This shortage of qualified doctors has resulted in a significant burden on dentists, who are forced to provide medical care beyond their expertise. As a result, the residents of Sardarpur tehsil are deprived of proper healthcare and are in dire need of more MBBS doctors to address their medical needs effectively.

Earlier, one MBBS doctor, Rishabh Satpura, was posted at Ringnod PHC, but he was relieved a week ago for six months of departmental training. Thus, the PHC in Ringnod was left without a doctor.

Dhar Chief Medical Officer Narsingh Gehlot, while issuing the order on September 4, has appointed dentists Vaishali Jakodiya and Shruti Makwana, posted at Civil Hospital Sardarpur, to Ringnod PHC in view of alternative work arrangements.

Dentists Jakodiya and Makwana have taken charge at PHC and started treating patients. At present, there is an increase in seasonal diseases. Most of the patients are coming due to colds, coughs, fevers, and dengue. In such a situation, how will both dentists be able to treat these diseases?

How will the dentist treat the patients suffering from boils, pimples, and accidental injuries? This remains a big question.

The absence of a doctor at the PHC in Ringnod has created a significant gap in healthcare services for the local community. Patients are now forced to travel to Rajgarh and Sardarpur to receive medical services, putting their health at risk and causing inconvenience for many.

More than 100 patients from around 15 to 20 nearby villages come to PHC to get treatment for their various diseases. But by handing over the responsibility of their treatment to the dentists, their lives have been put in danger.

Similarly, the problems of dental patients coming to the civil hospital of the tehsil headquarters in Sardarpur have increased. Now these dental patients are forced to go to Dhar private hospital for their treatment.

When contacted BMO of Sardarpur Civil Hospital, Sheela Mujalda said that she wouldn’t be able to say anything in the matter as this order has been given by the Chief Medical Officer.