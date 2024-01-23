Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Student Goes Missing After Tuition Class, Spotted On CCTV

Parinav was last seen on CCTV walking to Marathahalli area |

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old boy went missing after attending his tuition classes on Sunday, January 21, 2024. He went missing from the area in the limits of Whitefield Police Station in Bengaluru.

The student identified as Parinav, studying in Class 6 in Den Academy School of Gunjur locality went missing in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Missing Student Spotted In CCTV

As per multiple media reports and One India, the authorities carried out an initial inquiry and found Parinav in a CCTV video from Kaveri Hospital at 2:30 pm. According to IANS, he walked from the tuition center to the Marathahalli area and then took a BMTC bus, but he did not make it back home. He was spotted in a yellow t-shirt and dark pants, also carrying his bag.

Parinav is still missing.



Was seen at the Petrol Bunk bear Yemlur at 3:11 pm, Jan 21, 2024.



Wearing a yellow T-shirt / dark pants. Carrying a backpack. https://t.co/9DsICsJRwn pic.twitter.com/w0lozBws4Z — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) January 22, 2024

A missing persons compalint has been filed at the Whitefield Police Station and a search operation has been launched to find him.

What Happened That Day?

As per reports from IANS, the local police has revealed that Parinav had gone out with his father Sukhesh for tuition at about 12.15 pm on Sunday but never returned home and has been missing since.

Reportedly, Parinav's dad left him at the tutoring center in the afternoon, but Sukhesh (Parinav's father) was late in collecting his son after the tutoring session.

Upon reaching the tuition center, Sukhesh learned that his son had already left the place and was no where to be found.

More updates on the case are awaited.

(With Inputs from IANS)