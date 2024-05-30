'Become Familiar With Quran', Iranian Supreme Leader Backs Anti-Israel Protests On US Campuses

@khamenei_ir

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly expressed support for anti-Israel demonstrators on US college campuses, asserting that these students are “on the right side of history.” This support was conveyed in an open letter on X, where Khamenei praised the students’ efforts against what he described as a “ruthless government” backing Zionists.

Khamenei stated, "Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history". He lauded the students for their honourable struggle against the US government's policies, which he claims support Zionist interests.

Offering guidance to the student protestors, Khamenei urged them to become familiar with the Quran.

According to Hindustan Times reports, he also condemned the US government and its allies for their response to Israeli actions, particularly the recent attack on Rafah, which reportedly killed at least 37 Palestinians. He named the US government's response as "more hypocritical than real.”

Khamenei, often criticised for his harsh suppression of protests within Iran, such as the Mahsa Amini protests, highlighted the solidarity between students and their professors as a significant development for the anti-Israel movement. “The goal of this struggle is to put an end to the blatant oppression that the brutal Zionist terrorist network has inflicted on the Palestinian nation for many years,” he said.

Since mid-April, US universities have seen a surge in anti-Israel protests. Over 1,000 college students have been detained during these demonstrations, which have occurred at institutions from Columbia to California University. Students have formed "Gaza Solidarity Encampments" to show their support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, demanding that their schools divest from Israel.