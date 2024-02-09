BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for Medical Officer, Panchakarma Technician, Pharmacist, and More

Pixabay (Representational)

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released a notification inviting applications for multiple positions including Medical Officer, Panchakarma Technician, Pharmacist, Laundry Attendant, and others. Interested candidates can apply for these positions through the official website, www.becil.com. Here are the key details of the recruitment:

Date and Deadline:

The application process commenced on February 9, 2024.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 15, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

BECIL aims to fill 65 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women, and other categories are required to pay a fee of ₹885.

Candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category need to pay ₹531.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of BECIL, www.becil.com.

Navigate to the Careers tab on the homepage.

Click on the Registration Form (Online Apply) link.

Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application form.

Ensure all required details are correctly entered.

Upload necessary documents as per the instructions provided.

Pay the application fee through the specified mode.

After successful submission, take a printout of the application for future reference.

BECIL's recruitment drive for various posts offers an opportunity for eligible candidates to secure employment in the specified roles. For further details and updates, candidates can refer to the official website or contact BECIL directly.