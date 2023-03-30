 BECIL recruitment 2023; Know here details to apply for DEO, Radiographer, MLT and other posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBECIL recruitment 2023; Know here details to apply for DEO, Radiographer, MLT and other posts

BECIL recruitment 2023; Know here details to apply for DEO, Radiographer, MLT and other posts

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com. This notification by BECIL is for 155 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process | Representational Photo

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has started application form filling process for Data entry Operator (DEO), Radiographer, Medical Lab Technologist, Patient Care Coordinator and Patient Care Manager.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com

This notification by BECIL is for 155 posts in the organisation.

Last Date

The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2023.

Read Also
IGNOU extends registration deadlines for January session again, apply at ignou.ac.in till March 31
article-image

Eligibility Criteria

For DEO

Essential Qualification & Experience: Minimum 12th passed

Patient Care Manager (PCM)

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate Qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University.

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital after acquisition of the aforementioned qualifications. Age Limit: Not more than 40 Yrs. on the date of joining

Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)

Essential Qualification & Experience: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital after acquisition of the aforementioned qualification.

Radiographer

B.Sc. Hons. in Radiography or B.Sc. in Radiography 03 years course from recognized university/Institution.

Medical Lab Technologist

Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists / Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) from a Govt. recognized university / institution

Experience: Two years of experience in the relevant field.

For more information like, age eligibility, salary and other details

click here for detailed notification

Here is the vacancy details for BECIL application 2023.

  • Data Entry Operator: 50 posts

  • Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10 posts

  • Patient Care Coordinator: 25 posts

  • Radiographer: 50 posts

  • Medical Lab Technologist: 20 posts

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone.

Application Fee

General/OBC/Women/Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST/EWS/PH- Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BECIL recruitment 2023; Know here details to apply for DEO, Radiographer, MLT and other posts

BECIL recruitment 2023; Know here details to apply for DEO, Radiographer, MLT and other posts

Bihar BSEB class 10th results 2023 most likely to be out tomorrow

Bihar BSEB class 10th results 2023 most likely to be out tomorrow

Fake video on JEE admit cards makes rounds on internet; NTA releases warning

Fake video on JEE admit cards makes rounds on internet; NTA releases warning

UP govt finals bid for purchase of 10 lakh tablets, 25 lakh smartphones for students

UP govt finals bid for purchase of 10 lakh tablets, 25 lakh smartphones for students

Pune: 21-year-old dies by suicide at BJ medical college, exam stress says police

Pune: 21-year-old dies by suicide at BJ medical college, exam stress says police