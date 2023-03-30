BECIL recruitment 2023; Know here details to apply for DEO, Radiographer, MLT and other posts

BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process | Representational Photo

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has started application form filling process for Data entry Operator (DEO), Radiographer, Medical Lab Technologist, Patient Care Coordinator and Patient Care Manager.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com

This notification by BECIL is for 155 posts in the organisation.

Last Date

The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

For DEO

Essential Qualification & Experience: Minimum 12th passed

Patient Care Manager (PCM)

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate Qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University.

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital after acquisition of the aforementioned qualifications. Age Limit: Not more than 40 Yrs. on the date of joining

Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)

Essential Qualification & Experience: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital after acquisition of the aforementioned qualification.

Radiographer

B.Sc. Hons. in Radiography or B.Sc. in Radiography 03 years course from recognized university/Institution.

Medical Lab Technologist

Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists / Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) from a Govt. recognized university / institution

Experience: Two years of experience in the relevant field.

For more information like, age eligibility, salary and other details

click here for detailed notification

Here is the vacancy details for BECIL application 2023.

Data Entry Operator: 50 posts

Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10 posts

Patient Care Coordinator: 25 posts

Radiographer: 50 posts

Medical Lab Technologist: 20 posts

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone.

Application Fee

General/OBC/Women/Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST/EWS/PH- Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)