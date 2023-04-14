 'Be educated, be organized, & be agitated'; Remembering Babasaheb on 132nd birth anniversary
India marks 132nd birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, recalling his contribution to the welfare of the nation. Dr. Ambedkar who once said, “Be educated, be organized, and be agitated,” was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and so is also called the ‘Father of India Constitution’.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | File

Mumbai: Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 every year all around the world.

Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

After graduating from Elphinstone College, University of Bombay, Ambedkar studied economics at Columbia University and the London School of Economics, receiving doctorates in 1927 and 1923, respectively, and was among a handful of Indian students to have done so at either institution in the 1920s. He also trained in the law at Gray's Inn, London. In his early career, he was an economist, professor, and lawyer.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of AmbedkarJayanti in Delhi.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.

