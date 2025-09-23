 BCECEB Starts Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Registration For BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses; Know Eligibility Criteria
Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 registrations have begun at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. NEET (UG) 2025 qualified candidates can apply online for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses in government and private colleges. The registration and choice filling window is open from September 23 to September 29, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has commenced the first round of Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 registration. NEET (UG) 2025 qualified students who want to get admission in undergraduate AYUSH courses in the state of Bihar may submit an online application and fill up choices for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses in government and private institutions.

Registration and Choice Filling Window

The first round of online registration and choice submission of the application form-cum-choice filling started today, September 23, 2025, and will go on until September 29, 2025. The candidates have to fill their registration using this window and choice filling to be eligible for counselling and seat allotment.

Eligibility and Document Verification

Every candidate for counselling should fulfill the eligibility criteria as specified in the UGMAC (Ayush) 2025 prospectus. DQ candidates with disabilities need to provide a disability certificate issued only from authorised institutes or centres, as per BCECEB guidelines. Certificates issued by unauthorised institutes will be rejected, and candidates will be liable for any inconsistencies.

On completion of the online application form and downloading of the hard copy, DQ candidates need to go to the authorized medical center for verification and issuance of the valid disability certificate prior to document verification during counselling.

Courses and Seat Allocation

Seats will be allotted by BCECEB through the Merit List/Rank List of UGMAC (Ayush)-2025, which will be generated based on NEET (UG) 2025 marks held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Counselling is applicable to both government and private AYUSH colleges in Bihar for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses.

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: Click on the submit button and save the confirmation page for future reference.

