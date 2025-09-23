 West Bengal Rains: Schools To Remain Closed For Two Days Amid Heavy Showers
Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rains, in Kolkata | ANI

The West Bengal School Education Department announced that all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state will be closed on September 24 and 25 due to the heavy rains that had fallen overnight and the forecast for additional precipitation.

The government notice, made by the School Education Department Secretary, lays down that the shutdown is effective for all government, government-aided, private, and sponsored schools. The holiday will cover students from primary to higher secondary levels. However, schools in hilly regions will remain open.

The move is a precautionary measure to keep pupils, teachers, and staff safe in the face of continued rains in the state. The authorities have advised pupils and their parents to remain in contact with the administrations of their schools for any updates.

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff amid ongoing rains across the state. In addition, several higher education institutions have also been impacted. Jadavpur University and Calcutta University have postponed all academic activities, including examinations, while Presidency University has called off its regular administrative and academic activities for the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to deliver heavy rain to various districts in south Bengal, therefore the city is bracing for further rain. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said that the rain was more intense in the southern and eastern regions of the city, with Garia Kamdahari receiving 332 mm of rain in a few hours and Jodhpur Park receiving 285 mm. In north Kolkata, Thantania received 195 mm of rain, while Kalighat received 280 mm, Topsia 275 mm, and Ballygunge 264 mm.

Parents are advised to monitor local weather forecasts closely and plan ahead during the school closure period to ensure the safety of their children.

