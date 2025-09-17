 BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025: The BSEB has released the BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 answer key on its official website, biharboardonline.com. Students can raise objections online from September 18 to 20, 2025, until 5 PM via the designated portal link. Any submissions after the deadline or through other channels will not be considered, ensuring transparency in final evaluation.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the answer key to the Class 12 December 2024 exam held by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE). Candidates can now verify the answer key for all the subjects on the official website at biharboardonline.com, and raise objections in case of any mismatches.

The board states the window for objection is from September 18 to 20, 2025, up to 5 PM. The candidates need to raise their objections through the provided link, "Objection regarding BBOSE (12th) Dec Exam 2024," provided on the portal. Objections received after the deadline, or through any other means, will not be entertained, the notification further stated.

This innovation provides students with a chance to examine their performance and appeal against any mistakes in the draft answer key prior to finalisation of the results. The candidates are advised to scrutinise the answer key thoroughly and put forward objections within a specified period so as not to miss out on corrections that may affect their final scores.

BSEB has emphasised that the process is strictly time-bound and students should adhere to the deadline. Since there are thousands of candidates writing the Class 12 BBOSE exams, the answer key and objection system guarantee transparency and integrity in the marking process.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In Karvenagar, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje
Pune: PMC Removes Encroachments From Footpaths, Clears 31,700 Sqft Of Illegal Structures In Karvenagar, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje
BMC Election: Mumbai BJP Launches Platform For Citizens To Register Their Issues & Demands
BMC Election: Mumbai BJP Launches Platform For Citizens To Register Their Issues & Demands
Ashish Kapoor Breaks Silence After Arrest In Rape Case: 'Truth Will Always Prevail, Have Full Faith In Legal System'
Ashish Kapoor Breaks Silence After Arrest In Rape Case: 'Truth Will Always Prevail, Have Full Faith In Legal System'
SEBI Chairman’s New Home Lease In Mumbai Sparks Curiosity, What’s Behind The ₹7 Lakh Monthly Rent? Details Here
SEBI Chairman’s New Home Lease In Mumbai Sparks Curiosity, What’s Behind The ₹7 Lakh Monthly Rent? Details Here
Read Also
BSEB Opens Class 10, 12 Registration For 2026 Annual Exams With Late Fee; Deadline September 3
article-image

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link 'BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the BBOSE Class 12 answer key 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Police Arrest Prime Accused In NEET Student Killing; Injured In Encounter; Arrested

UP Police Arrest Prime Accused In NEET Student Killing; Injured In Encounter; Arrested

Gorakhpur NEET Aspirant Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh ADG Reviews Crime Scene, Assures Family Of Strict...

Gorakhpur NEET Aspirant Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh ADG Reviews Crime Scene, Assures Family Of Strict...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Certificate Courses At MSSU To Boost Employment In Gems...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Certificate Courses At MSSU To Boost Employment In Gems...

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20

IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here