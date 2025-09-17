BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 Released; Students Can Raise Objections Till September 20

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the answer key to the Class 12 December 2024 exam held by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE). Candidates can now verify the answer key for all the subjects on the official website at biharboardonline.com, and raise objections in case of any mismatches.

The board states the window for objection is from September 18 to 20, 2025, up to 5 PM. The candidates need to raise their objections through the provided link, "Objection regarding BBOSE (12th) Dec Exam 2024," provided on the portal. Objections received after the deadline, or through any other means, will not be entertained, the notification further stated.

बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) की द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2024 में परीक्षार्थियों से पूछे गए वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों (Objective Questions) के Answer Key पर आपत्ति/आपत्तियाँ दर्ज करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना #BBOSE pic.twitter.com/Q2LbCgMPoQ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 17, 2025

This innovation provides students with a chance to examine their performance and appeal against any mistakes in the draft answer key prior to finalisation of the results. The candidates are advised to scrutinise the answer key thoroughly and put forward objections within a specified period so as not to miss out on corrections that may affect their final scores.

BSEB has emphasised that the process is strictly time-bound and students should adhere to the deadline. Since there are thousands of candidates writing the Class 12 BBOSE exams, the answer key and objection system guarantee transparency and integrity in the marking process.

BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link 'BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the BBOSE Class 12 answer key 2025 and take a printout for future reference.