Bar council of India declares AIBE XVII results 2023 at allindiabarexamination.com

Bar council of India declares AIBE XVII | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII results today on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

"Dear Candidates, We are pleased to inform you that the result of AIBE-XVII is now available to download," a section/tab on the website (allindiabarexamination.com) reads the official notice.

To access the results, the candidate has to enter the login details i.e. User ID and Password issued during registration for AIBE-XVII.

According to the Live Law, The result was declared today days after an Advocate approached the Supreme Court aggrieved by the delay in the declaration of results of the 17th All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

“The right to livelihood is one of the facets of right to life guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution of India. Life of the person would be miserable if he is unable to earn for his livelihood and therefore the right to earn by engaging in the profession in exercise of the right to practice a profession as enshrined in 19(1)(g) cannot be curtailed or restricted unreasonably.” The petitioner has stated in her plea.

AIBE XVII was conducted on February 5 this year.

The examination was successfully conducted by paper and pen mode across 53 cities and 261 centres with technology-enabled monitoring and confidentiality processes to ensure fair exam practice and that no impersonation takes place.

1,71,402 Advocates appeared for the examination, which is double the number of Advocates who appeared for the last AIBE.

On the day of the examination, the BCI released a provisional answer key on its website.

However, on 20th April 2023, more than two and a half months later, the BCI issued a notification with the final answer key.

The notification issued on 20th April also stated that the results will be declared soon, but no date had been specified for the same.