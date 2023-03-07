Bank Of Maharashtra Result 2023 declared for Officers in Scale 2 and Scale 3; Know more

Bank of Maharashtra | Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)

Pune: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has declared the result of vacancies for the recruitment of Officers in Scale 2 and Scale 3 for the year 2023-24.

Out of total vacancies notified 400 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 2 and 100 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 3. Candidates who appeared in the BOM Recruitment Exam 2023 conducted on 22 January 2023 can check their results, know their marks and check interview schedule.

Steps to check the results

Visit the Official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at- bankofmaharashtra.in

Go to click on 'Careers' -'Recruitment Process' - 'Current Openings' Click on, 'Online Examination Result'. A PDF of Marks along with list of candidates shortlisted for interview will appear. Check your Marks and Check whether you have qualified for interview or not.

Along with the marks of candidates appearing in Generalist Officers Scale 2 and Scale 3, Bank of Maharashtra has also released the Interview Schedule for candidates qualified for interview.

Interviews will start from 13 March 2023 and will conclude on 18 March 2023. The provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to refer interview schedule and attend the interview process along with the required documents.