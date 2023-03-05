UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 418 for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification out | File

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification on the official website of UPSC.

Interested candidates can apply through upsc.gov.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment has been released for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

There are a total of 577 vacancies in the application window is now open and the last date to submit the application is 17 March.

Qualification:

The education qualification required for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.

The education qualification required for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner is Degree of a recognized University or Equivalent.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fees of Rs. 25. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.