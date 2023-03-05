Lady Shri Ram College to recruit 89 Assistant professors at various levels; click to apply

Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram college has invited applications for 89 vacancies of Assistant professors.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Last date of the receipt of the application is March 27.

Eligibility:

Graduation

For the post of Assistant Professor in discipline of Education, marks would be awarded for degrees detailed as follows: B.Ed/B.El.Ed Degree, if the applicant has M.Ed Degree. Any other relevant Degree, if the applicant is an MA in Education

Post-graduation

For posts of Assistant Professor in discipline of Education, marks would be awarded for degrees detailed as follows: M.Ed Degree, MA in Education.

The applicants for the post of Assistant Professor in the disciplines of Education will also be required to fill the details of the other Graduate and Postgraduate degrees possessed by them under the head ‘Other Qualification’ in the online application form.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) shall be the minimum eligibility for appointment of Assistant Professor.

Application fees are to be submitted as per details given below: Fees for Assistant Professor is Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

If selected An indicative list of such documents needs to be submitted:

1. Proof of Date of Birth (Class 10th Certificate);

2. Caste Certificate, if applicable;

3. PwBD Certificate, if applicable;

4. Certificates/testimonials for all the academic Degrees/Diplomas/Certificate Courses, as indicated in the online proforma by the applicant;

5. NET/JRF Certificate;

6. Experience Certificate duly issued by the parent office, which should clearly indicate the break period, if any;

7. No Objection Certificate from the employer including vigilance clearance if applicable;

8. Any other certificate of academic/research distinction;

9. Research Publications in original etc. as per uploaded or filled in the application form;

10. M.Phil. and Ph.D. dissertations/thesis, if applicable.

click here to read detailed notification.