Baloch university student disappeared from Balochistan's Khuzdar city: Reports

In yet another case of enforced disappearance, an Islamabad University student was abducted from Khuzdar, Balochistan, by Pakistani military troops.

This comes as rights groups continue to express concern over key human rights violations in Pakistan, such as the government's unlawful or arbitrary murders and the forced disappearance of Pashtun, Sindhi, and Baloch human rights advocates. Munir Mengal, President of the Baloch Voice Association, stated on Twitter that Pakistan is eliminating Baloch intellectuals.

"Hafees Baloch, a Mhil student of a University in Islamabad, is in final of MPhil Physics, was disappeared by force by Pakistani military forces from the classroom in Khuzdar while he was teaching students. Pakistan is eliminating the Baloch Intellectuals as they did with Bandla people," Munir Mengal, President of Baloch Voice Association said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, Mengal had said that alarming reports of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, from the Panjgur district in Balochistan.

"Panjgoor alarming reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, humiliation, looting of valuables and abuse of rights by Pak Army and FC personnel are coming amid search operations," he added.

Pakistan mocks the United Nations concern over enforced disappearances, which continues to be practiced with impunity in the country, according to a Canada-based think tank, which says that these practices remain a taint on Islamabad's human rights record.



The International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) said that the rising media scrutiny, protests by human rights workers, and interventions by the judiciary have not been able to shake the conscience of Pakistan's government and its deep state on the issue of the enforced disappearance.

In a recent report titled "Living Ghosts," the human rights group Amnesty International documented the practice of enforced disappearances in Pakistan and urged Pakistani authorities to end its use as a tool of state policy.

