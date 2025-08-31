 B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationB. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang

B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang

A B.Tech graduate from Patna, who had been allegedly held captive in Myanmar by a group operating a fake overseas job racket for over two months, has been rescued by police, officials said on Saturday. Sachin Kumar was freed by the authorities concerned in Myanmar and handed over to the local Indian embassy. He reached Patna via Kolkata on Friday, they said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
IANS

Patna: A B.Tech graduate from Patna, who had been allegedly held captive in Myanmar by a group operating a fake overseas job racket for over two months, has been rescued by police, officials said on Saturday.

Sachin Kumar was freed by the authorities concerned in Myanmar and handed over to the local Indian embassy. He reached Patna via Kolkata on Friday, they said.

"He was lured by a Nepali agent with the promise of a high-paying job in Myanmar. The agent facilitated his travel to Myanmar on a tourist visa. When he reached that country in late June, he was made a hostage and subjected to physical abuse, as his captors tried to force him to participate in a scam," Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Read Also
Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At...
article-image
Read Also
British Airways Launches Student Travel Assistance For Indian Students Flying To UK
article-image

His family members were also contacted in Danapur and asked to pay a ransom amount for his release, Singh said.

FPJ Shorts
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 Due To Cancer
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 Due To Cancer
4CornerIndia Drive: This Journey Salutes Two Women's Indomitable Spirit to Fight Cervical Cancer
4CornerIndia Drive: This Journey Salutes Two Women's Indomitable Spirit to Fight Cervical Cancer
Jammu & Kashmir: Four Killed, One Missing As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Ramban; Army, Police Lead Rescue
Jammu & Kashmir: Four Killed, One Missing As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Ramban; Army, Police Lead Rescue
'No Andolan Only Vacation': Maratha Reservation Protestors Spotted At Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery, Netizens React | VIDEO
'No Andolan Only Vacation': Maratha Reservation Protestors Spotted At Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery, Netizens React | VIDEO

Police have arrested a person in connection with the incident.

A special investigation team was constituted, and authorities in Myanmar were approached through diplomatic channels, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KSET 2025: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Form

KSET 2025: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Form

B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang

B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Education Reforms & NEP

British Airways Launches Student Travel Assistance For Indian Students Flying To UK

British Airways Launches Student Travel Assistance For Indian Students Flying To UK

'HC Has Not Cancelled SI Recruitment But Has Forwarded Observations To Govt': Rajasthan Law Minister...

'HC Has Not Cancelled SI Recruitment But Has Forwarded Observations To Govt': Rajasthan Law Minister...