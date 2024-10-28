AYUSH UG Counselling 2024: Stray Round Registration Begins Today At aaccc.gov.in

Admin

The AYUSH UG counselling registration 2024 for Stray Vacancy round BAMS, BHMS, BNYS, BUMS, & BSMS admissions will open today, October 28, 2024, according to the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). The application form can be filled out by students who are wanting to apply for admission to Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses and who have valid National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam results.

Important dates:

Registration beings: October 28, 2024

Registration ends: October 31, 2024

Choice filling dates: October 29 to October 31, 2024

Seat allotment result: November 2, 2024

Reporting to the college: November 3 to November 7, 2024

How to apply for AYUSH UG NEET counselling registration form 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'UG Counselling' link

Step 3: Select 'New Candidate Registration'

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, such as your date of birth, application number, and NEET UG roll number.

Step 5: Enter your NEET scores, personal information, and academic records in the field using your login credentials.

Step 6: Upload the necessary files in the format specified.

Step 7: Pay the 2024 AYUSH NEET counselling registration fee online.

Step 8: Review the information and submit the form.