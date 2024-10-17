AYUSH UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Out Important Details

Representative Image | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Round 3 seat allotment result for AYUSH UG 2024 has been declared by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). Participants of BUMS, BAMS, BNYS, and BHMS programs can now download the AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment in PDF format. The students can review their allotment at https://aaccc.gov.in. The result link for the AYUSH UG Round 3 seat allotment for the year 2024 is currently active, allowing students to check essential details regarding their allotment.

Students can look for their allotted quota, names, institute details, category information and course rank by downloading the PDF of seat allotment. This crucial document provides students with clarity on their placement and further steps in the admission process.

Steps to check AYUSH UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024

Students should follow these steps to view the seat allotment result

1.Open the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in.

2. Access the UG Counseling Section by clicking on the 'UG Counselling' link displayed on the homepage.

3.Click on the link: 'Provisional Result of Round-3 of AACCC-UG Counseling AY 2024-25.'

4. Retrieve the seat allotment PDF and search for your rank and allotment details.

Important dates for AYUSH UG Round 3 Counseling 2024

Students who have been allotted seats in Round 3 are required to adhere to the following important dates:

Students must report to their designated institutes between October 18 and October 22, 2024. This is a critical step to confirm their admission.

Verification for candidates who have accepted their allotted seats will take place from October 23 to October 24, 2024. It is essential for students to ensure that all required documents are in order for this verification process.

Students should complete the admission process for AYUSH UG Round 3 before the deadline in order to secure their seats and prevent the loss of their admission opportunity. It is advised to regularly keep a check the official AACCC website for updates regarding the important deadlines, and counseling process, including additional information that may be relevant to the admission process.