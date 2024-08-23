AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 Time Table Released; Check Here | Representational Pic

The timetable for AYUSH NEET UG counselling in 2024 has been made public by the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, or AACCC. Those who would like to apply for counselling can view the schedule at aaccc.gov.in, the official website. There are a total of three rounds of counselling for admission to AYUSH NEET UG programs 2024.

The program states that there will be four rounds of counselling, with the first round's registration opening on August 28, 2024. On September 5, the Round 1 seat allocation outcome will be revealed.

Check the detailed time table here:

The choice filling/locking facility : August 29 to September 2, 2024, till 11:55 PM.

Registration and payment window for round 1 counselling : August 28 and close on September 2, at 2 PM.

The seat allotment results for Round 1 : September 5, 2024.

Reporting at allotted institute : September 6 to September 11, 2024.

Verification of joined candidates’ data by AACCC/NCIS M/NCH : September 12 and September 13, 2024.

Registrations for round 2 : 18, 2024.

Verify of the tentative seat matrix : August 27 and 28, 2024.

How to check?

-Go to aaccc.gov.in, the AYUSH NEET official website.

-On the homepage, select the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling option.

After registering, hit the submit button.

-After that, complete the application and pay the associated fees.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.