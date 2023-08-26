"Avenues Of Excellence" TV Series To Showcases India's Educational Triumphs: UGC | Representative image

New Delhi: India's education sector takes a leap forward with the debut of the "Avenues of Excellence" series, a collaborative effort between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Academy for Liaison in International Education Management (TALIEM).

The UGC requested institutes to encourage students and faculties to watch the series every Saturday at 9.30 AM.

The series comes on the heels of the recent launch of the 'Study in India' portal, jointly introduced by the Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs. With the "Avenues of Excellence," India is showcasing not just classrooms but the entire educational experience it offers to international students.

"To further promote India as a global study destination for students and to increase awareness regarding Indian Higher Education Institutions, the Academy for Liaison in international Education Management (TALIEM) is starting an "Avenues of Excellence" series on DD National Television on every Saturday w.e.f. 261h August,2023,” the commission said.

What Does Avenue Of Excellence Bring For Students?

Through candid interviews with academic leaders, virtual tours of campuses, and dialogues with students and alumni, the series offers a comprehensive look into India's academic ecosystem. Broadcasted every Saturday at 9:30 AM, it aims to provide valuable insights for students, families, and education enthusiasts. The portal will help international students apply in Indian institutions and courses of their choice.

In addition “this programme is highly beneficial for the students/faculties as it is going to showcase the Indian HEIs for awareness building and dissemination of information, thus, moving a step forward to promote India as a global study destination for students across the globe,” it said.

As the "Avenues of Excellence" series takes center stage on national television, it promises to provide a vivid portrayal of India's academic landscape. The series, combined with the 'Study in India' portal, underscores India's push to become a preferred education hub for students worldwide.