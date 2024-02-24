ATMA Result 2024 Declared At atmaaims.com

ATMA Result 2024 Declared | Representative Image

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has officially released the ATMA Result 2024 today, February 24, 2024. Candidates who took the AIMS Test for Management Admission on February 18, 2024, can now access their results. Check the result at ffficial website, atmaaims.com

Key Details:

Result Declaration Date: February 24, 2024

Exam Date: February 18, 2024

How to Check ATMA Result 2024:

To access their results, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of ATMA at atmaaims.com

On the home page, locate and click on the "ATMA Result 2024" link.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

Submit the details, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page for future reference.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the result for any further requirements.

The examination, designed to assess candidates' analytical reasoning, verbal skills, and quantitative skills, had a duration of 3 hours.

ATMA serves as a single-window test for admissions into various Post-Graduate Management Programs, including MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and other management postgraduate courses.

For additional details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of ATMA.