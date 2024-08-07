 ATMA 2024 Results Declared; Which Institutes Accepts ATMA Scores?
The ATMA 2024 exam was set to take place in one shift on July 21 according to the schedule. The July 2024 ATMA 2024 exam was administered online using a computer.

Updated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | PTI

On August 5, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) released the results of the July session of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024.

The ATMA 2024 result can be downloaded by candidates who took the exam by going to the official website, atmaaims.com.

Calicut University 2024 Results OUT; Direct Link To Check Inside
How to check?

-Go to atmaaims.com, the ATMA AIMS official website.
-The 'Candidate Login' tab will appear.
-Enter the necessary information, including the password and PID number.
-Select the date of the ATMA exam, then click Login.
-Select the link for the ATMA scorecard.
-The ATMA 2024 July Result is going to show on screen.
-Download and save the 2024 ATMA scorecard.

ATMA 2024

ATMA scores are taken into account by more than 750 management institutes in India for admitting students to their management programs. The ATMA test for advanced management studies is offered around the nation at several different locations several times a year. There are 180 questions in the test, and they are divided into three categories: verbal, quantitative, and analytical reasoning. Last year, there were three administrations of the center-based online test format exam.

For candidates hoping to get into the MBA, PGDM, MMS, MCA, and PGDBA programs given by AIMS-accredited schools, ATMA Result 2024 is extremely important.

It is noteworthy that CAT scores are required for admission to MBA programs at IIMs; ATMA exam results are not accepted.

