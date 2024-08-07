Calicut University 2024 Results OUT; Direct Link To Check Inside | Calicut University

The outcomes of multiple undergraduate and graduate courses have been made public by the University of Calicut. The fourth semester of M.Sc. Biotechnology, the sixth semester of B.Com., LLB, the first semester of M.A. Philosophy, the third semester of M.A. Arabic, the first semester of M.A. Philosophy, and the first semester of MBA have all had their results announced. The University of Calicut has also made available the results of the additional exams that were administered in September of last year.

Students who took the exams this year can access and obtain their results at uoc.ac.in, the University of Calicut's official website.

There won't be any more counselling sessions offered by the authority. The admissions process will end on September 29 and any open spots will be announced later.



How to check?

Students must have their registration number in order to view their results.

-Open uoc.ac.in, the official website.

-Select "Examination Results" from the "Students Zone" tab on the homepage.

-Choose your course and semester when you get to the results page.

-Enter your login information, including your roll number and registration number.

-Your result will show up on the screen after you log in.

-Download it and print it out for your records.



Calicut University



There are about 3,000 undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs offered by the University of Calicut. Additionally, it offers online courses via the Calicut University School of Distance Education (SDE). For programs like BTech or MBA, the university awards admission based on the scores obtained on the qualifying test and national-level exams like JEE Main or CAT/KMAT.