ATMA 2024 Admit Card Out at atmaaims.com |

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2024 today.

As per the official website, the admit card has been made available to be downloaded from 10 am today. The ATMA 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on May 25. Students who have applied for the exam can download their hall ticket through the official website - atmaaims.com.

How to download your admit card?

Step 1. Go to the official website of ATMA AIMS - atmaaims.com

Step 2. Click on the candidate login option displayed on the homepage.

Step 3. Select the day of the examination.

Step 4. Enter your PID number and password.

Step 5. The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Now download the ATMA admit card and take a printout for later use.

Details to check on your admit card

Your name and address

PID number and password

Your roll number

Your photograph and signature

Your exam centre address

Candidates must cross-check all the above-mentioned details thoroughly on their admit card. They need to get in touch with the exam helpline desk if they have found any incorrect information on the ATMA hall ticket and get it rectified as soon as possible.

After completing the application process, candidates will be able to download the ATMA 2024 admit card from the official website. Applicants need to go to the exam location one hour prior to the start of the exam. Reporting time for candidates is at 8 am.

Candidate will need to carry their admit card and a valid government ID proof to their exam centre.

The exam will be conducted in various centres in computer-based test mode (CBT).

it will be held in just one shift, which will take place from from 9 am to 12 pm. AIMS is likely release the ATMA 2024 results on May 30.