Atlantic Technological University, Ireland offers over 600 higher education programmes, check them out

To provide greater learning opportunities, a multi-campus university was formed in Ireland by bringing together three legacy institutions, Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT), and IT Sligo under Atlantic Technological University. This amalgamation will provide greater learning opportunities for Indian students across a number of key areas such as academic strength, global opportunities, as well as research and innovation.

The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will serve over 21,000 students and offer more than 600 higher education courses through 8 campuses, research centres, and iHubs located in the west and northwest of Ireland. In addition to world-class education, ATU will also provide Indian students the opportunity to significantly contribute to the cultural and academic framework of the university.

Enthusiastic about more Indian students expected at campus post the merger, Jill Murphy from the International Office at ATU Donegal stated, “We have really enjoyed getting to know our Indian students over recent years as they joined our campuses. They have shared their love of their culture with us, and we have celebrated Diwali & Holi and other great events on campus with them. You never know if there is going to be an Indian dance party or a ceili when you walk through the door. The ATU Indian Society is an active & welcoming society that has brought Indian culture to the North West of Ireland.”

ATU has a very vibrant, embedded, and engaged Indian student body, both on the campuses and within local communities. Current students are excited about graduating from one of Ireland’s largest Technological University and feel it will enhance their marketability in the jobs market. Elaborating on how the amalgamation will create an impact, Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager - India & South Asia, Education in Ireland, said: “The formation of ATU represents an exciting new option in a world-class education for students in Ireland and Internationally.”

As per current students, this move will stimulate talent growth and provide vibrant career development opportunities for Indian students by solidifying and strengthening economic and academic partnerships with the local and global tech sectors. Ireland is the world’s second-largest exporter of computer and information technology services. Nine out of the top 10 global software companies have a strong foothold in Ireland. Global leaders such as Intel, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Apply have long-established operations in Ireland, along with newer leading-edge giants such as Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, PayPal, eBay, and Twitter. A majority of Indian students at ATU, therefore, are studying STEM related programmes, and Indian graduates from these programmes are securing high level professional employment on completion of their studies, including many in Ireland either utilising the Stay Back option (1G) or securing a work permit with the support of their new employer. Mr. O’Driscoll further added, “The industry ready courses in technological universities like ATU will ensure that graduates, both undergraduate and postgraduate level, are well placed to avail of career opportunities in Ireland and globally, and can transition smoothly into the workplace.”

ATU offers new courses that are unique and internationally relevant, demonstrating industry-readiness and innovation in fields ranging from modern digital accounting to international medical technologies. The programmes also have an embedded work- placement opportunities as the key USP since it has been the decision-making factor for Indians.