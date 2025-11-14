 Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident At Morigaon School
A teacher has been suspended and nine senior students transferred following a ragging incident at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Morigaon district. The teacher was held responsible for negligence as House master. The district administration formed a committee to investigate, and parents of involved students were asked for an undertaking to prevent future incidents.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident In Morigaon School | File Pic (Representative Image)

Morigaon (Assam): A teacher has been suspended and nine students transferred to different schools for allegedly being involved in a ragging incident at an educational institute in Assam's Morigaon district, an official said on Thursday.

The district administration, along with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) authorities, on Thursday suspended the teacher, Bishwajit Chowdhury for dereliction of duty as House master of the school, Additional District Commissioner (Education) Anusuya Sarma said.

Vice Principal of the School Dhrubajyoti Sharma has been transferred to Mokokchung in Nagaland.

A group of senior students had allegedly physically assaulted a junior student on November 5, following which the district administration had formed a committee to investigate the incident.

The committee comprised representatives from the district administration, police, and JNV authorities.

The parents of senior students have been asked to submit an undertaking that their children will not be involved in any such incident in the future.

All teachers have also been warned to perform their duties as House masters diligently, the official added.

