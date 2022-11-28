Assam: Student jumps off building to 'escape ragging', 3 held

Student Anand Sharma | Twitter

Dibrugarh: A post-graduate student in Assam on Sunday night jumped from the second floor of the hostel building after he was allegedly ragged by seniors. The incident was reported at Dibrugarh University.

In the incident, the student Anand Sharma suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital.

Five students are responsible for the assault who are said to be the seniors of the victim student from the commerce department of Dibrugarh University.

During the assault, Anand tried to save himself and reportedly jumped from a side-wall of the university’s PNGB Hostel around 10pm. The injured student was soon evacuated to a nearby nursing home and police was also informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the three seniors of the victim student in connection with the ragging. They have been identified as Simanta Hazarika, Niranjan Thakur, and Pranjit Baruah, all residents of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students' Hostel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also assured action against the culprits and said the victim student is being treated at the hospital. Intervened in the matter and asked both superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh to act immediately.

“It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained and follow up action coordinated with district administration. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” Sarma tweeted.