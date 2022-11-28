e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation"Appeal to students..." CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights ragging incident at Assam varsity

A student of Dibrugarh University allegedly jumped from the second floor of a hostel building of the University on Saturday night after being fed up with ragging by his seniors for the past few days.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo credit: PTI
Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a ragging case in Dibrugarh University has come to light, wherein a student jumped from the hostel building.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Assam CM tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care". "Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he added.

The victim's treatment is underway in a private hospital.
Further information is awaited. 

