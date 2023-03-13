Assam Science and Technology University begins registration for CEE 2023, March 14 onwards

Assam Science and Technology University had announced in the official notification for CEE 2023 exam. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati will start the registration process for the combined entrance examination (CEE 2023) tomorrow on March 15. Assam Science and Technology University had announced in the official notification on March 10.

All those who candidates who want to enroll for ASTU CEE 2023 can apply online through the official website at astu.ac.in.

The last date for the submission of the application form is April 3, 2023.

The Exam date as per notification is May 28, 2023 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 2 PM (3 hours).

Syllabus

The CEE-2023 will be based on the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The exam will be a MCQ type and comprise of a single paper of 3 hours.

Results will be announced 10 days after the exam, and admit cards will be made available on astu.ac.in 15 days prior to the exam day.

Assam CEE 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents required.

Submit the form and take the printout for future references.