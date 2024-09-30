Assam Rifles Opens Applications For Meritorious Sports Persons Recruitment Rally 2024, Apply Here

Assam Rifles | Photo: Representative Image

The Assam Rifles has officially opened applications for the Meritorious Sports Persons Recruitment Rally 2024, seeking to fill 38 Rifleman and Riflewoman positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website. The registration period began on September 28 and will close on October 27.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed matriculation from a recognized board and be aged between 18 and 23 years. All applicants must meet these eligibility requirements and possess the relevant sports and educational certificates when joining.

Selection Process

The selection process will include candidate verification, initial documentation, a Physical Standard Test, and a Field Trial. Those who qualify in the Field Trial for their respective sports disciplines will then undergo a Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Successful candidates will be ranked in a merit list, with provisional appointment letters issued to the top performers. The first phase of recruitment is expected to take 40 to 60 days.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 is applicable for candidates in the General and OBC categories. This fee must be paid online into SBI Current Account No. 37088046712, in favor of the Recruitment Branch, HQ DGAR, Shillong-793010, payable at the SBI HQ DGAR Laitkor Branch (IFSC Code: SBIN0013883). Fees are waived for SC, ST, and female candidates.

The recruitment rally is tentatively set to begin on November 25, 2024. Candidates will receive specific reporting dates in their call letters.

Check the detailed notification here