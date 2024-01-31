Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 269 Vacancies Announced, Online Registration Opens On Feb 1 | Representative Image

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued a new notification for the recruitment of 269 Assam Police Constables in 2024. The online registration for these positions will commence from February 1, 2024, and conclude on February 15, 2024, through the official website.

Those interested in applying for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024 can access the direct link to the online application form on the authority's website.

Prospective candidates should be aware that there is no application fee when applying for the SLPRB Assam Constable positions.

Eligibility

Age Range is between 18-40 years as of January 1, 2024.

Must have passed the H.S.L.C or equivalent exam from a recognized Board or Council.

Additional Requirement for candidates other than Ex-Servicemen is that candidate must possess a Home Guard Certificate or a minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate.

To apply for the Assam Police Constable Vacancy 2024 through SLPRB Assam, candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Review the eligibility criteria in the Assam Police Constable Notification 2024 PDF.

2. Click on the provided Apply Online Link or visit the official website slprbassam.in.

3. Complete the Assam Police Constable Registration Form 2024 online.

4. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

5. Finally, print a copy of the application form for your records.