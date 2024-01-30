 UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 60,244 Vacancies, Exam Dates Revealed
Uttar Pradesh Police announces exam dates for 60,244 constable vacancies. Check the schedule on the official website.

Updated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has officially released the examination schedule for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024. The eagerly awaited exam is set to take place on February 17 and 18, 2024. Aspiring candidates had the opportunity to submit their applications from December 27 to January 16, and corrections were accepted until January 18.

Key Details:

Vacancies:

The recruitment drive aims to fill an impressive 60,244 vacancies within the police constabulary.

Breakdown of vacancies: Unreserved - 24,102, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - 6,024, Other Backward Class (OBC) - 16,264, Scheduled Castes (SC) - 12,650, and Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 1,204.

Exam Structure:

The selection process will involve a comprehensive exam featuring 150 multiple-choice questions distributed across four sections, with a total of 300 marks at stake.

article-image

Checking the Schedule:

Applicants can check the detailed schedule by visiting the official website of UP Police.

Click on the highlighted link available on the homepage to access the schedule.

The schedule will be displayed on the computer screen.

It is recommended to download and take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates and additional information related to UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024.

This announcement comes as a golden opportunity for those aspiring to join the police force.

