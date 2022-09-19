Assam: IIT Guwahati to conduct Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12

IIT Guwahati |

Assam: The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 will be conducted on February 12th, 2023 by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. JAM 2023 is a qualifying exam for candidates seeking admission to Master's programmes at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) (NIT).

The registrations for this exam are underway and will end on October 11, 2022. Interested candidates should apply for the exam at https://jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023 is open to all national candidates across any age. JAM 2023 scores will be valid for one year and may be used for admission to Masters programmes at other centrally funded technical institutions such as IISc Bangalore, JNCASR, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, DIAT, and IISERs.

JAM 2023 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in over 100 cities across the country for seven subjects.These include:

Ø Biotechnology

Ø Chemistry

Ø Economics

Ø Geology

Ø Mathematics

Ø Mathematical Statistics

Ø Physics

Candidates can appear for either One or Two test papers. Through this exam, over 3000 seats in various IITs and over 2000 seats in various NITs will be filled for Masters programs including:

Ø M.Sc.

Ø M.Sc. (Tech)

Ø M.Sc. – MTech Dual Degree

Ø M.Sc. - M.S. (Research)

Ø Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

Ø M.Sc. – Ph.D. Dual Degree

Ø Integrated Ph.D. in various Institutes